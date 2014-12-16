Preview: Sabres at Jets

The Buffalo Sabres look to extend their season-high winning streak to five games when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Buffalo completed a sweep of its four-game homestand Monday, squandering a two-goal lead in the third period against Ottawa before Brian Flynn scored the tying goal with 3 1/2 minutes remaining and Matt Moulson netted the lone tally in the shootout for a 5-4 triumph. The victory was the sixth straight at home for the Sabres and their 10th in 13 overall games.

Winnipeg continues its four-game homestand that began with a 4-1 loss to Anaheim on Saturday. The Jets opened the scoring on Bryan Little’s power-play goal before allowing the final four en route to having their eight-game point streak snapped. Winnipeg captured the opener of the two-game season series in Buffalo on Nov. 26, skating to a 2-1 triumph as Little netted a man-advantage tally and Michael Frolik scored while short-handed.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE SABRES (13-16-2): Tyler Ennis notched an assist against the Senators just hours after being named the NHL’s First Star of the Week. The 25-year-old, who leads Buffalo in scoring with 22 points, recorded a goal and four assists in the first three games of the team’s homestand. Andrej Meszaros was in the lineup Monday after being hit on the chin with a shot two nights earlier, but fellow defenseman Josh Gorges sat out the contest with a hand injury also suffered on Saturday.

ABOUT THE JETS (15-10-6): Grant Clitsome participated in practice Monday and is ready to return to the lineup, according to coach Paul Maurice. The 29-year-old defenseman has not played since Nov. 28, missing six games with an undisclosed injury. Blue-liner Jacob Trouba did not take part in Monday’s practice due to what Maurice called a “maintenance day” but is likely to play Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Buffalo’s 10 wins since Nov. 15 are the second-most in the league in that time span behind Chicago’s 12.

2. Winnipeg captain Andrew Ladd was kept off the scoresheet Saturday, ending his four-game point streak during which he collected three goals and four assists.

3. Sabres G Michal Neuvirth is likely to make his first start since Dec. 6.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Sabres 2