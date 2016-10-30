Preview: Sabres at Jets

The Buffalo Sabres finally got the result they wanted in snapping a four-game losing streak, and now look to string consecutive victories together for the first time this season when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Buffalo earned its second win of the season in Saturday’s 3-0 home shutout of Florida, following a string of listless defeats that had the Sabres vowing to put forth a better effort.

“I think we learned from the other night,” Buffalo forward Kyle Okposo told reporters after contributing a power-play marker in Saturday’s triumph. “We just played smart and kind of boring, but hard at the same time.” The Jets have rebounded nicely from a slow start, winning three of their past five after a gritty 1-0 victory Friday at Colorado. One night after Connor Hellebuyck recorded 38 saves in a 4-1 victory over Dallas, Michael Hutchinson stopped all 37 shots he faced against the Avalanche. “From the drop of the puck, you could tell we had the right mindset,” Winnipeg forward Blake Wheeler told reporters after the Jets posted their first road victory of the season.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, MSG-B (Buffalo), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE SABRES (2-3-2): Buffalo got two power-plays goals (one each from Okposo and Sam Reinhart) to support a strong effort from goaltender Anders Nilsson, who made 33 saves in posting his first shutout in four years. Goalie Robin Lehner has missed the past three games with a stomach virus, but is expected to start Sunday after returning to practice Friday. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen recorded his seventh assist Saturday, which is among the league leaders.

ABOUT THE JETS (4-4-0): Head coach Paul Maurice praised the play of both his goaltenders, who have alternated starts all season – which would give Hellebuyck the start Sunday. Rookie forward Patrik Laine continues to thrive on Winnipeg’s top line, entering the weekend tied for the league lead in goals (six). The Jets, who began the season 2-for-20 on the power play, are 3-for-14 in their past three contests.

OVERTIME

1. Buffalo F Evander Kane, who was traded to Winnipeg in February 2015, will not play as he recovers from a rib injury.

2. Winnipeg, playing the second of back-to-back games Friday, survived a third period in which Colorado outshot the Jets 20-4.

3. Buffalo started play Saturday with only 14 goals in its first six games, tied for last in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Sabres 2