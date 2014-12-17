Scheifele scores two as Jets trip Sabres

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Mark Scheifele is finally becoming one of the go-to guys for the Winnipeg Jets.

The 21-year-old center scored a pair of second-period goals and added an assist to pace the Jets in a 5-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Scheifele fired his fifth and sixth goals of the season for the Jets (16-10-6) and assisted on left winger Evander Kane’s fifth of the year, while right winger Michael Frolik netted his seventh and right winger Chris Thorburn notched his second.

The three-point outing was his second in the last three games.

Defenseman Nikita Zadorov opened the scoring with his second goal of the year for the Sabres (13-17-2).

But the Jets scored three goals in a span of 4:46 midway through the middle frame to seize control.

While Buffalo had a four-game winning streak snapped, the club is 10-4-0 in its last 14 games after going 3-13-2 in its first 18.

Winnipeg goalie Ondrej Pavelec made 27 saves to record his 10th win of the season. Buffalo netminder Michal Neuvirth blocked 31 shots.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice left Scheifele on the ice for the full two minutes of a late power play to try and complete the hat-trick, but he was unsuccessful.

Skating off, he got a standing ovation from the crowd at MTS Centre.

”It was a pretty cool feeling,“ Scheifele said, with a grin. ”I think I got caught up in it a little bit. My shots were a little off, but it was definitely really cool.

“I think every time (Mathieu Perreault) had the puck he was looking around, looking for me, so it was pretty funny. But at the end, the boys wouldn’t even let me get off (the ice). I’d look over at the bench and they’re like, ‘stay, stay,’ so it was pretty cool.”

Flanked by right winger Michael Frolik and Perreault on the left side, he had plenty of jump.

“I felt good from the start,” said Scheifele, whose hard wrist shot at 9:31 of the second period got the Jets on the board. “I think our whole line felt good from the start.”

Frolik scored his third short-handed goal of the year at 11:35 and then Scheifele finished off a two-on-one with Perreault for his second of the night at 14:17.

Winnipeg failed to open the scoring for just the second time in its last 13 games as Zadorov gave Buffalo the lead with just 46 seconds left in the first period.

Kane and Thorburn scored in the final period for Winnipeg.

Sabres coach Ted Nolan was asked if his club looked worn down midway through the clash with the Jets.

“Maybe not physically, but mentally. We just made a couple of crucial mistakes at bad times,” he said. “I liked our first period. And then all of a sudden a couple of big mistakes and we had to play catch-up the rest of the game.”

Sabres captain Brian Gionta agreed.

“We just made too many mistakes. We hurt ourselves tonight, whether it’s odd-man rushes or giveaways that lead to those chances (for the Jets),” said Gionta.

“Clearly, that’s what you want to limit. You give teams in this league that many chances, they’re going to make you pay.”

Earlier in the day, Winnipeg announced D Jacob Trouba is lost to the club for at least six weeks with an upper-body injury. The club is already missing D Zach Bogosian and D Toby Enstrom, both likely out until the new year.

Pavelec said while the news hit hard, the team’s collective psyche isn’t nearly as fragile as it once was.

”It’s about the confidence,“ said the netminder. ”You have to battle through those injuries and we are able to do it, so you’re really happy.

“Everybody knows what the system is and that helps a lot. If everybody’s on the same page, it helps you a lot to feel that confident. That if somebody got hurt, we’ve got another guy and they just step up.”

NOTES: C Mikhail Grigorenko made his season debut for the Sabres on Tuesday night. The 20-year-old Russian was recalled from the team’s AHL affiliate in Rochester, N.Y., on Monday night. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2012 draft and had three goals and five assists in 43 games over parts of two previous seasons prior to the recall. ... Buffalo made a swap of minor league forwards with Columbus on Tuesday. The Sabres sent LW Luke Adam to the Blue Jackets for LW Jerry D‘Amigo. ... G Ondrej Pavelec made the 300th start of his NHL career Tuesday night, all with the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise.