Preview: Sabres at Kings

After taking a misstep in their last contest, the Los Angeles Kings look to get back to solid footing Thursday, when they host the struggling Buffalo Sabres. The Kings overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period before dropping a 4-3 decision to Nashville on Saturday. After winning seven of their previous nine, the setback was the second in three contests for the Kings, who will be without injured star Jeff Carter (lower body) and possibly Jarret Stoll (upper body).

Buffalo received a ray of light in its otherwise brutal start to the season with a stunning 5-4 shootout win at San Jose on Tuesday. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak and improved the Sabres to 1-1-0 in their stretch of five games versus California-based opponents. Tuesday’s offensive outburst aside, Buffalo has struggled to score this season - mustering just 1.7 goals per game.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SABRES (3-13-1): As one would expect, Ryan Miller’s 2-10-0 mark leaves plenty to be desired - but he’s facing considerably more shots on average than any other goaltender in the league. The veteran netminder stopped 47 of a career-high 51 shots versus the Sharks to record his second shootout victory this season and 45th career, tying New York Rangers stud Henrik Lundqvist for most in the NHL. Miller and Mike Smith have both faced 456 shots this season, although the Phoenix netminder has played in two more games.

ABOUT THE KINGS (9-6-0): Coach Darryl Sutter didn’t mince words when he took issue with defensemen Willie Mitchell and Matt Greene on the team’s penalty kill. After Los Angeles yielded two power-play goals Saturday and nine in its last 26 short-handed opportunities, Sutter said the duo was “not doing anything.” Greene may not have an immediate chance to atone as he missed practice on Wednesday after being “banged up”, according to Sutter.

OVERTIME

1. Kings D Robyn Regehr will get his first look at his former team since he was traded from the Sabres for a pair of second-round draft picks on April 1.

2. Buffalo C Cody Hodgson has recorded a goal and two assists in his last two contests. His eight assists lead the team.

3. Los Angeles G Jonathan Quick has permitted four goals in two of his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Sabres 2