Preview: Sabres at Kings

The Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles Kings have grown accustomed to low-scoring games of late, building a specific fondness for 2-1 finals. Los Angeles heads into its meeting with the Buffalo Sabres in the finale of its three-game homestand Saturday having seen each of its last four contests end in that score, emerging victorious in the last three.

The Kings, who own a two-point lead over Anaheim in the Pacific, are hoping Jeff Carter is beginning to heat up as the veteran tallied in Thursday’s win over Edmonton after scoring just once in his previous 16 contests. Buffalo is looking to end its California road trip with a winning record as it rallied for a 3-1 victory at San Jose on Friday after dropping a 1-0 decision in Anaheim two nights earlier. Defenseman Zach Bogosian has recorded multi-point performances in two of his last three games after scoring the winning goal and adding an assist against the Sharks. The Sabres aim to complete a sweep of the two-game season series with the Kings after posting a 2-1 overtime triumph at home Dec. 12.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, MSG, BELL TV (Buffalo), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SABRES (25-30-7): Evander Kane scored his 17th goal of the season Friday to pull into a tie with Ryan O‘Reilly and rookie Jack Eichel for second on the team — one behind Sam Reinhart. The 24-year-old Kane has collected only 26 points in 51 games during his first campaign with Buffalo but has recorded seven goals in his last 12 contests. O‘Reilly remains the team’s scoring leader with 49 points despite being sidelined for the last three games with a lower-body injury that has landed him on injured reserve.

ABOUT THE KINGS (36-20-4): Los Angeles brought back a familiar face Friday, acquiring Rob Scuderi from Chicago for fellow defenseman Christian Ehrhoff. The 37-year-old Scuderi, who played for the Kings from 2009-13 — winning the Stanley Cup in 2012, began the season with Pittsburgh and recorded four assists in 25 games before being dealt to the Blackhawks, for whom he posted a minus-6 rating in 17 contests. Tyler Toffoli leads the team in goals (24) and power-play tallies (nine) while ranking third with four game-winners but has scored just once in his last eight games.

OVERTIME

1. Carter needs five goals to avoid his first sub-20 season since 2006-07 with Philadelphia.

2. Buffalo has participated in all three penalty-free games in the NHL this season, including Friday’s contest against San Jose.

3. Los Angeles has been held to fewer than three goals in six straight contests, going 3-2-1 in that span.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Sabres 2