Kings 2, Sabres 0: Jonathan Quick became the franchise leader by posting his 33rd career shutout while Jeff Carter recorded a power-play goal and an assist as Los Angeles remained perfect on its homestand.

Anze Kopitar also scored during the man advantage for the Kings, who improved to 5-0-0 during their run of six straight home games. Quick made 29 saves en route to his second blanking in three games as he passed Rogie Vachon for first place on the franchise list.

Jhonas Enroth stopped 37 shots for the offensively challenged Sabres, who were shut out for the third time in four contests. Buffalo has scored a total of eight goals in as many games this season and just one in its last four matches.

Los Angeles wasted little time getting on the board, taking advantage of a power play just 36 seconds into the contest. Seven seconds after Buffalo defenseman Tyler Myers was called for hooking, Carter beat a screened Enroth with a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle for his fourth tally.

Kopitar doubled the lead during a man advantage with 4:49 remaining in the middle session. After keeping the puck in the offensive zone at the right point, Kopitar skated into the faceoff circle and dished it to Carter before firing the return pass past Enroth from the slot.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Kings went 2-for-3 on the power play after entering 2-for-20 on the season. ... Los Angeles D Jake Muzzin recorded one shot over 20:20 of ice time in his season debut as he returned from an upper-body injury suffered during training camp. ... Buffalo, which fell to 0-2-0 on its four-game road trip, dropped to 0-for-27 on the power play this season after failing to convert on three opportunities.