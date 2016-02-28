Kings’ Pearson scores twice, Enroth blanks Sabres

Left winger Tanner Pearson scored two goals and goaltender Jhonas Enroth posted his second shutout of the season as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-0 on Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Kings (37-20-4) won their fourth straight game and moved four points ahead of the Anaheim Ducks for first place in the Pacific Division. The two teams play Sunday in Anaheim.

Pearson’s first multiple-goal game of the season comes three games after he scored the overtime winner in Nashville, which followed his first career overtime winner Feb. 12 at the New York Islanders.

Enroth made 23 saves in his first start since Feb. 14 and improved to 5-5-1 in 13 appearances backing up goaltender Jonathan Quick. The former Sabre had 28 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss in Buffalo on Dec. 12. It was Enroth’s sixth career shutout.

“Our goalie played really well,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “Our defense played really well. Our centermen, probably, as a group, had a better game than we’ve had as a foursome for quite a while.”

Defenseman Rob Scuderi had an assist in his first game in the Kings’ lineup after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Scuderi, 37, played on the Kings’ 2012 Stanley Cup championship team but had only seen action in 17 games for Chicago this season.

“Any time you can chip in and help out, it’s always a good feeling,” Scuder said. “More importantly, I though it was a tough win. Buffalo played well, it was a bit of a grind for a while, but good teams find a way to win.”

Buffalo goaltender Robin Lehner stopped 33 shots but gave up both goals on rebounds.

The Sabres (25-31-7) were shut out for the second time on a three-game West Coast road trip and have not scored a goal in their last three games at Staples Center.

“We’re not going to win with zero (goals) on the board,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. “We didn’t take full advantage of our opportunities tonight.”

Buffalo failed to score on three power plays and went 0 of 7 on the power play on its three-game road trip.

“It just boils down to execution,” Sabres left winger Evander Kane said. “When we do get it set up, we’re a pretty good team on the power play. Our battle level needs to increase a little bit on the power play, especially getting the puck back and getting it set up. Once we do that, we’re fine.”

The Kings took control in the second period, putting 15 shots on goal and taking a 1-0 lead on Pearson’s goal 4:40 into the period.

Pearson set up the scoring opportunity by beating Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen for control of the puck in the corner and then rebounding defenseman Alec Martinez’s shot from the point on the right side of the net and slinging a shot past Lehner.

Pearson’s second goal of the game and 10th of the season came from the same spot on the right side of the net after Lehner deflected defenseman Jake Muzzin’s shot from the point and Pearson he beat Ristolainen for the rebound in front of the net.

The Kings also had two disallowed goals. Right winger Dustin Brown had one waved off late in the second period when he took a penalty for tripping. Center Anze Kopitar deflected a shot into the net in the final minute of the first period, but his stick was above the crossbar.

Enroth made eight saves during the scoreless first period. The Kings didn’t put a shot on goal during the first eight minutes.

NOTES: D Alec Martinez’s assist was his career-high 16th of the season and gave him 100 career points. ... The Sabres made a seven-player swap with the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, acquiring four minor-league prospects -- LW Alex Guptill, C Eric O‘Dell, RW Cole Schneider and D Michael Sdao -- from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for RW Jason Akeson, C Phil Varone and D Jerome Leduc. ... The Kings scratched C Jordan Nolan, LW Michael Mersch, and D Jamie McBain. Buffalo scratched D Cody Franson, and D Cal O‘Reilly. ... The Sabres return home to play the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday in the first matchup between rookies Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel.