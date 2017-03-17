Quick, Kings shut out Sabres

LOS ANGELES -- Jarome Iginla has been with the Los Angeles Kings for just 2 1/2 weeks, but long enough to see they don't squeeze their sticks any tighter late in close games.

Iginla played a big role down the stretch of a close game Thursday night, breaking a scoreless tie early in the third period against the visiting Buffalo Sabres and the Kings went on to win 2-0 at Staples Center.

"They have a veteran group here," Iginla said. "They're used to one-goal games, you can just tell, there's no panic."

King goaltender Jonathan Quick made 26 saves for his first shutout of the season and Adrian Kempe also scored a third-period goal for Los Angeles.

Iginla and Kempe both joined the Kings since mid-February. Kempe was called up from AHL Ontario, while Iginla arrived in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche.

Los Angeles (34-29-7) was unable to gain ground on the St. Louis Blues for the final Western Conference wild card. The Blues defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Thursday night to remain four points ahead of the Kings with 12 games left apiece.

The Sabres (28-31-12) have been shut out in each of their past four games at Staples Center. The latest loss was their 10th in 12 games ahead of a Friday night contest against the Ducks at Anaheim.

Related Coverage Preview: Sabres at Kings

"You can't come into a building like this and expect to play 10 minutes of good hockey," said Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner. "Sorry to be honest, you're just not going to win."

The first scoring play began when Kings right winger Dustin Brown carried the puck behind the Buffalo net and his ensuing shot attempt was saved by Lehner.

The puck rebounded to Kings center Anze Kopitar, and he spotted Iginla open near the far post. Kopitar slid the pass to Iginla, and the 39-year-old swiped it into the net 36 seconds into the third period for his third goal in seven games some coming to Los Angeles.

"When Kopi got it, I was just trying to get open," Iginla said. "It was a great pass and it was sure nice to see it go by him."

Brown received a secondary assist on the goal for his 500th career point.

Kempe made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 14:40 of the third, leaning one way and shooting the other.

"It was a big goal and a great feeling," Kempe said.

Lehner finished with 34 saves, including 15 in a scoreless first period, and has allowed six goals on 99 shots in his last three appearances.

Quick came into the game 4-1 in his career against Buffalo with two shutouts. His 1.41 goal-against average entering the game against the Sabres was the lowest against any NHL team.

Quick, who missed 4 1/2 months of this season with a groin injury, hadn't faced the Sabres since Dec. 9, 2014. He was injured when Buffalo beat the visiting Kings 6-3 in December and Jhonas Enroth played both games against Buffalo last season.

The Sabres managed only two shots on Quick during the opening 20 minutes.

Sabres left winger Matt Moulson hit the post just under five minutes into the game, but Buffalo didn't get its first shot on goal until 5:39 on an attempt from outside the blue line by Sam Reinhart.

Buffalo right wing Hudson Fasching, playing in his first NHL game since Oct. 30 after missing three months with a groin injury, agitated Kings defenseman Drew Doughty into a cross-checking penalty at 6:13, but even with the top power-play unit in the league at 23.6 percent, the Sabres couldn't generate a shot on goal. Los Angeles killed both penalties and 58 of the last 62 overall.

"The difference in the game is, we did a good job against the top power play in the league," Kings coach Darryl Sutter said.

The Kings had their first man-advantage at 17:58 of the first after Cody Franson went to the penalty box for holding Kempe, but they weren't able to get a shot through to Lehner either.

NOTES: Kings D Brayden McNabb was a healthy scratch for the third time in the past four games. McNabb, a third-round pick of the Sabres in 2009 who spent his first two NHL seasons with the team, is a combined minus-3 in his last 10 games. ... Buffalo RW Hudson Fasching entered the lineup in place of RW Justin Bailey, who sustained a foot injury blocking a shot Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks. ... Buffalo D Justin Falk also sat out with a calf injury, and D Taylor Fedun was recalled from Rochester of the AHL. Fedun played 14:18 and finished with an even rating.