Preview: Sabres at Lightning

Two-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner Steven Stamkos came into the Tampa Bay Lightning’s seven-game homestand without a goal. Stamkos scored seven times in the next six contests and looks to continue his hot streak when the struggling Buffalo Sabres visit on Saturday. Captain Martin St. Louis has also hit the back of the net four times on the homestand, including an overtime tally in a 6-5 win over Chicago on Thursday that gave the Lightning their sixth victory in eight contests.

Alex Killorn’s overtime goal gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 victory at Buffalo on Oct. 8 - with the Sabres gaining four points in the next eight games. Half of those points came Friday night as Jhonas Enroth made 44 saves to give Buffalo a 3-1 victory at Florida. The Sabres are last in the league in goals (1.42) and shots per game (25.3) while standing 28th on the power play (10.3 percent).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG-B (Buffalo), SunSports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE SABRES (2-9-1): Buffalo only managed 21 shots at Florida, but veteran Steve Ott and rookie defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen recorded their first goal and leading scorer Cody Hodgson (nine points) added an empty netter. Thomas Vanek, who has only one goal in the last seven games, boasts 23 in 32 career contests against Tampa Bay and had two assists in the first meeting. Goalie Ryan Miller, who is expected to start on Saturday, is 19-8-0 against the Lightning in his career with a .908 save percentage.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (6-3-0): Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper was looking for more scoring from his defense before the last game and blue-liners Matt Carle and Victor Hedman each responded with a goal against Chicago. Hedman sat out practice Friday as a precaution with a lower-body injury, but is expected back in the lineup beside veteran Sami Salo. Stamkos, who scored his first two of 215 career goals against Buffalo on Oct. 30, 2008, also has five assists during the homestand to reach 400 points at age 23.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis’ two points against Chicago moved him into 93rd in NHL history with 924. Next on the list is Lightning assistant coach Steve Thomas (933).

2. Buffalo D Mike Weber left Friday’s game with an upper-body injury. He is listed as questionable.

3. Tampa Bay has recorded two short-handed goals in the first nine games after scoring five combined the previous four seasons.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Sabres 2