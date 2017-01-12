Preview: Sabres at Lightning

The Buffalo Sabres are a different team since the calendar turned to January and look to continue the ascent Thursday night when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are going in the opposite direction. The Sabres knocked off Philadelphia 4-1 on Tuesday - improving to 3-0-1 this month - and hope to hand Tampa Bay its season-high fifth consecutive loss.

Buffalo captain Ryan O’Reilly told reporters of the last victory: “That was a much more consistent effort. … We weren’t as focused on kind of Xs and Os and what they’re going to do. We just kind of said, ‘Let’s go out and play hockey.’” The Lightning could have power forward Brian Boyle (lower-body) and goaltender Ben Bishop (lower-body) back in the lineup, but must fix problems in the defensive zone to end their slide. Tampa Bay, which won eight of the last nine meetings against the Sabres, surrendered 22 goals during its losing streak while allowing 84 shots on goal in the last two. “Everybody’s got to check their egos and be honest with one another,” Boyle told reporters. “We have to decide whether or not we want to make a change as individuals or as a team. There’s a lot of holes in our game.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Buffalo, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE SABRES (16-15-9): Forward Sam Reinhart is making a major impact this month, collecting a goal and five assists in the last four games, while O’Reilly registered two points in each of the last three contests with a plus-5 rating overall. Reinhart moved into a tie with Buffalo’s All-Star representative right wing Kyle Okposo and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen for the team lead with 27 points. Linus Ullmark made the trip after fellow goalie Robin Lehner (illness) missed Tuesday’s game as Anders Nilsson turned aside 39 shots to improve his save percentage to .930.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (19-19-4): Tampa Bay general manager Steve Yzerman is hard at work trying to find help on the blue line, but for now the only change could be the return of veteran defenseman Braydon Coburn (upper-body), who missed the last two games. Forward Gabriel Dumont was recalled and could be the 33rd player to suit up for the Lightning during the regular season with right wing Ryan Callahan (hip) questionable. Right wing Nikita Kucherov (39 points) and defenseman Victor Hedman (37), who were both picked for the All-Star game, lead the team in scoring.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay F Jonathan Drouin collected 19 points (nine goals) in his last 17 games and is third on the team with 26.

2. Buffalo F Marcus Foligno scored a goal in each of the last three games and F Evander Kane boasts all 10 of his in the past 17 contests.

3. Nashville claimed Sabres F Derek Grant (three assists, 35 games) on waivers Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Sabres 2