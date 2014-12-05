Bishop, Lightning cruise to shutout of Sabres

TAMPA, Fla. -- Goalie Ben Bishop and his team are off to a strong starts to the season.

Even so, Bishop had yet to record a shutout until Thursday night, when the Lightning dominated the Buffalo Sabres for a 5-0 win at Amalie Arena.

“As a staff, that was our big thing, that we didn’t have a shutout this year,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “That was a big thing we were really pushing for. ... We don’t need any more goals. Let’s make sure we keep the goose egg up there, and we did.”

Tampa Bay (18-6-3) holds the NHL’s best record, while Buffalo (9-15-2) was 5-0-2 in its previous seven games before seeing that point streak come to a convincing halt. Bishop (16-3-2) needed only 13 saves in a game Tampa Bay simply controlled, especially after a three-goal second period.

“We wanted to play a full 60 minutes tonight, and I think that second period really took over,” said Bishop, who now has nine career shutouts. Even so, 38 NHL goalies earned shutouts this season before Bishop got his first of 2014-15.

Bishop had an easy night, thanks to a stout Lightning defense and a Sabres attack that went more than a period without so much as a shot. There were five games all season in the NHL in which a team had 15 or fewer shots on goal, and the Sabres had all five. Just two nights earlier, Buffalo beat Tampa Bay 2-1 in a shootout, but Bishop had that game off.

With the contest well in hand, the game was stopped three times by large fights midway through the third period -- the first resulted in a combined 20 penalty minutes, and the second, just 1:04 later, resulted in 34 minutes in penalties, including 10-minute misconduct penalties against Sabres defenseman Nikita Zadorov and Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman.

After just four penalty minutes were assessed in the first two periods, the Lightning and Sabres combined for 106 penalty minutes in the third, though the teams went a combined 0-for-8 on power plays until the final 65 seconds.

“I‘m proud of the guys and how we stuck together in the third,” said Tampa Bay center Steven Stamkos, who had a goal and two assists. “Not one guy backed down, and we had everyone’s back. Obviously, the second period was one of the better periods we’ve played this year in regard of puck possession and making smart plays.”

The Lightning didn’t need long to get started. Defenseman Radko Gudas scored just 2:33 into the game on just the third Tampa Bay shot of the night. Center Tyler Johnson earned his 20th assist on the play.

At that point, the Sabres hadn’t taken a shot, and the trend would continue. More than halfway through the second period, Buffalo had just five shots as a team, challenging both its season low (10) and the Lightning’s season low for shots allowed (16).

“We just got off our game a little bit, a little unlikely on some of those goals,” Buffalo center Zemgus Girgensons said. “It was us not doing the things we’ve done. We didn’t get the pucks out of our zone, and that’s what happens when you spend that much time in your own zone.”

The Lightning came in with 10 more goals than any other team in the league, and they padded their total in the second period with a flurry of three goals to put the game out of reach.

Stamkos got his team-best 16th goal at close range, taking a pass across the crease from right winger Ryan Callahan at 4:28.

Just 71 seconds later, the Lightning scored again for a 3-0 lead, with veteran left winger Brenden Morrow getting his second goal of the season, again from the backside of the goal. The 35-year-old scored on an assist from 19-year-old rookie forward Jonathan Drouin -- his ninth -- and the first of two assists by defenseman Andrej Sustr.

Defenseman Jason Garrison added his third goal of the season with 6:20 left in the second for a 4-0 lead. Stamkos got his 15th assist. When the Sabres finally got a shot on goal with 3:41 left in the second, they had gone 22:32 of ice time between shots.

“They kept coming hard and they were pinching so hard, so we didn’t even have time to put the puck in the neutral zone,” Buffalo defenseman Nikita Zadorov said. “All the guys ... we’re going to work on moving the puck quickly from our zone to the offensive zone.”

Lightning right winger Brett Connolly capped the scoring with just over a minute left in the game.

Tampa Bay continues a four-game homestand against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Buffalo travels to play the Florida Panthers on Saturday before starting a four-game homestand.

NOTES: The Lightning’s healthy scratches were D Mark Barberio and RW J.T Brown. The Sabres did not dress D Andrej Meszaros (upper body), D Andre Benoit and RW Drew Stafford (lower body). ... The Lightning held a moment of silence before the game in tribute to Canadiens Hall of Famer Jean Beliveau, who died Tuesday at age 83. ... The teams are at opposite ends of the scoring spectrum -- the Lightning had eight players with double-digit assists before the game, while the Sabres had none.... When Buffalo won the first meeting this season, 2-1 on Tuesday, backup G Evgeni Nabokov was in net for Tampa Bay.