Stamkos helps Lightning edge Sabres

TAMPA, Fla. -- It would have been a bad game to let get away from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Eastern Conference leaders, playing at home against a Buffalo Sabres team that had dropped six straight and were playing their third game in four nights, with a backup goalie in net.

And yet Michal Neuvirth played so well in net, stopping a Lightning-record 26 shots in the second period, that the game was tied late in the third period. Center Steven Stamkos took a pass from rookie Jonathan Drouin and beat Neuvirth with 5:18 left, allowing the Lightning to escape with a 2-1 win at Amalie Arena.

“Big players come out in big moments, and that’s what he did tonight,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “In the pressure point of the game, Stammer came through. He does that more often than not, that’s for sure.”

Stamkos put the Lightning (27-12-4) ahead with his 22nd goal of the season, on Drouin’s 15th assist and forward Alex Killorn’s ninth. Buffalo (14-26-3) has lost seven straight games, totaling just eight goals along the way.

“(Neuvirth) played a great game -- hats off to him. He was a big reason it was close like that,” Lightning goalie Ben Bishop said. “The guys were able to play a full 60 minutes and were able to come out with the win there.”

The Lightning set a franchise record with 26 shots in the second period, but failed to score on any of them, with Neuvirth pitching an impressive shutout. He finished with 44 saves in the loss.

“Neuvy played one (heck) of a game for us,” right winger Patrick Kaleta said. “He deserves a win after that. During the game there’s going to be some momentum switches, but you just have to weather the storm and get through it.”

The Lightning set up the winning goal with the penalty-kill unit getting through a Sabres power play just minutes earlier.

“We needed a big kill and they were there for us,” Cooper said. “The penalty kill has been great since Christmas.”

Buffalo managed only five shots in the second period, but scored on one of them, capitalizing on a power-play turnover for a short-handed goal. Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman mishandled the puck deep in his own zone, and Kaleta fed center Cody McCormick for his first goal of the season, just 50 seconds into the second frame.

The Lightning had jumped out to an early lead on center Valtteri Filppula’s eighth goal of the season, just 3:51 into the game. Right winger Ryan Callahan missed from short range, but Filppula put the rebound past Neuvirth, giving Callahan his 19th assist of the season.

Buffalo has just one win in its last 12 games. The Lightning had gone 2-0-1 in the first three meetings between the teams, outscoring the Sabres by an 11-3 margin, including a 5-0 home win on Dec. 4.

“We really got outplayed there in that second,” defenseman Josh Gorges said. “They came at us, controlled the puck, won the races to the puck. If it wasn’t for outstanding goaltending, that could have been a different game going into the third.”

The early goal had been a clear advantage both for the Lightning and against the Sabres this season -- Tampa Bay came in 16-3-3 when scoring first, while Buffalo was just 3-21-2 when its opponents scored first.

NOTES: The Lightning played without D Radko Gudas for a fifth straight game following knee surgery. D Mark Barberio and RW J.T. Brown were healthy scratches. ... Buffalo RW Brian Gionta missed a ninth game with an upper-body injury, and D Tyson Strachan and D Nikita Zadorov were healthy scratches. ... Tampa Bay came in with three of the NHL’s top four players in plus-minus -- the red-hot line of C Tyler Johnson and wingers Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat. ... Not only had Buffalo lost six straight games coming in, but the Sabres had allowed at least four goals in five of the six games, outscored 27-7. ... Tampa Bay next plays Monday at the Philadelphia Flyers, while Buffalo returns home to face the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.