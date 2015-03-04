Lightning rookie Vasilevskiy shuts out Sabres

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning made a trade Monday to bolster their defense for the playoffs, and the first look was a promising one, with defenseman Braydon Coburn making his debut in a 3-0 shutout of the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena.

“It’s good to get that under the belt,” said Coburn, acquired Monday from the Flyers. “I was a little nervous. A new color, new teammates, new system, so I felt like my game was a little hesitant. ... For me, it’s a learning process, but I anticipate building on the success tonight.”

Rookie backup goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for his first career shutout, and the team’s second in three games. The Lightning (39-20-6) had just one shutout in their first 62 games, while Buffalo (19-40-5) was blanked for the 10th time this season.

“I‘m really happy with the way Vasilevskiy played,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper, whose team gave up 10 shots in the first 11 minutes. “I thought we kind of took over in the second half of the first, and our power play helped us out in the second.”

The Lightning broke open a close game with two power-play goals in a span of 1:36 early in the second period for a 3-0 lead.

Tampa Bay earned a five-on-three advantage and capitalized quickly. Forwards Tyler Johnson and Valtteri Filppula traded the puck back and forth on opposite sides behind the net, and Johnson fed right winger Ryan Callahan in front for his 20th goal of the season. The assists were Johnson’s team-best 38th of the season and the 34th for Filppula.

Tampa Bay still had a power play for 1:38, and the Lightning made the most of it, getting a goal from defenseman Victor Hedman with two seconds left in the advantage. Hedman’s eighth goal came on assists from defenseman Anton Stralman and left winger Ondrej Palat.

“Obviously, we’re going to give up some shots. That’s kind of going to be the theme of the year a little bit,” said Sabres center Philip Varone. “We had chances to score. We had a chance to make a game of it, if we don’t take that five-on-three. Stuff like that happens, and you just move forward.”

Tampa Bay got a solid debut from Coburn, who showed physical play in his first game since the Flyers traded him. He earned big cheers from the home crowd after he made a big hit on right winger Brian Gionta then earned a second-period five-minute major penalty for fighting.

Buffalo came in ranked last in the NHL in both goals (1.84) and shots (22.9) per game but showed a spark early, outshooting the Lightning 10-6 in the first 11 minutes.

Momentum shifted with 3:23 left in the first when Tampa Bay center Steven Stamkos scored his 36th goal of the season on a pass from forward Alex Killorn.

“No one’s going to feel sorry for us. Everyone’s got to step up their game,” Sabres left winger Marcus Foligno said of the team dealing players away at the trade deadline. “Guys are going to have more ice time than usual, but it’s an exciting time for those guys to have a chance to show what they can do.”

Goalie Anders Lindback was making his first start for Buffalo since being acquired in a trade with the Dallas Stars on Feb. 11. Lindback went 2-8-0 with the Stars before being dealt.

The Lightning did a solid job protecting Vasilevskiy, who didn’t face a shot for a span of 19:50 over the first two periods.

NOTES: Lightning G Ben Bishop took a puck below the belt in Tuesday’s morning skate, prompting the team to start G Andrei Vasilevskiy. ... Both teams debuted new players acquired before Monday’s trade deadline. D Braydon Coburn, acquired from the Flyers, started for the Lightning, while Buffalo had four players join the team after a flurry of four trades Monday. G Chad Johnson, acquired from the Islanders, did not start, and C Mikhail Grigorenko, called up for depth after the trades, was a healthy scratch. RW Jerry D‘Amigo, called up from Rochester of the AHL, played in the first period for his first NHL action since playing for Toronto last year, and C Tim Schaller returned to the ice, having played six games for Buffalo earlier this season. ... D Nikita Nesterov was a healthy scratch for Tampa Bay, while Buffalo D Tyson Strachan missed his fifth game due to an infection.