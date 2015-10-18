Killorn, Bishop share spotlight in Lightning win

TAMPA, Fla. -- Alex Killorn was in the right place at the right time while Ben Bishop put his name in the Tampa Bay Lightning history books.

Killorn scored the game-winning goal on a power play at 16:03 in the third period to give the Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Killorn scored his first goal of the season after center Tyler Johnson found him on a sharp pass with Sabres goalie Chad Johnson out of position. Killorn sent the puck into the open end of the net for the easy goal.

“On the power play it was a scramble in front of the net,” Killorn said. “[Johnson] made a great play to just hit it to a side because it was such a scramble. I knew the goalie was out of position and I just wanted to wait out [Mike] Weber in front of the net just to make sure I scored.”

Bishop set a franchise record with his 84th win.

“It’s an honor,” Bishop said.“ This is a great organization, it’s been a pleasure to play for them so far and hopefully we can set that number a little higher.”

Buffalo left wing Sam Reinhart scored the first goal of his NHL career at 2:52 in the first period off of a nice pass from right wing Tyler Ennis.

Ennis was camping out behind the net when he spotted Reinhart streaking to the slot and fed him the puck for a shot that got past Lightning goalie Ben Bishop.

“That was exciting to watch it go in and a relief,” Reinhart said. “I think we’ve got to find way to continue that for a full 60. We still had our chances in the last two periods and we still played some pretty good hockey.”

Tampa Bay responded and tied the game at 13:41 of the second period on an unassisted breakaway goal by right wing Vladislav Namestnikov.

Namestnikov took control of a loose puck around center ice and skated past the reach of Jake McCabe to slip a backhand shot past Sabres goalie Chad Johnson for his second goal of the season.

“He’s getting his chance this year and surely making the best of it,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “I thought he was one of our bright spots up front [Saturday] and the ice time he got he earned, and he kept getting it.”

Bishop finished with 31 saves while Johnson had 20 saves for the Sabres. Buffalo held a 16-3 advantage in shots on goal in the first period.

“I think we ended up with some good opportunities and some good pucks at him,” Bylsma said. “There were some loose pucks in and around him that we had opportunities at. I know their second goal was not much different than their first goal. We get the power-play opportunity and we have a great chance at the net from Tyler Ennis and second chance from Sam [Reinhart]... and we don’t score. He made one more save than we did [Saturday]. It’s similar circumstances.”

NOTES: Sabres C Sam Reinhart moved from the third line to the top line, where he was placed on the left wing and paired with C Ryan O‘Reilly and RW Tyler Ennis. C Zemgus Girgensons moved to the third line. ... The Lightning were without D Victor Hedman (possible concussion) and D Nikita Nesterov (suspension). They called up D Slater Koekkoek from Syracuse of the AHL. ... Sabres C David Legwand will play Saturday after being a healthy scratch on Thursday and played 10:14 of ice time. ... Lightning LW Alex Killorn missed Thursday’s game because of a lower-body injury and RW Erik Condra was a healthy scratch.