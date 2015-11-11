Eichel helps Sabres solve Lightning

TAMPA -- After losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning three times in the first month of the season, the Buffalo Sabres got their revenge Tuesday with a 4-1 victory sparked by rookie center Jack Eichel.

“It’s huge for us. We’ve been right on the cusp of beating them a few times,” said Eichel, who scored in the first period added an assist on the go-ahead goal in the second. “We’ve had some opportunities to beat this team and haven’t been able to put them away, so it’s great to beat them and build some confidence off this game.”

Buffalo (7-8-0) picked up its third road win of the season, while the Lightning (7-8-2) haven’t been below .500 this late in the year since the 2012-13 season. The Lightning’s scoring woes continue with 12 goals in the last nine games from the team that led the NHL in scoring last year and returned nearly intact this season.

“Sure, be a little aggravated we’re not scoring. Let’s be really (upset) that we’re not winning,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We just weren’t finding the back of the net. ... It’s tough when you don’t get to play with the lead. This isn’t last season. There’s a big difference between the two.”

The Lightning were within a goal for the first two periods, but the Sabres got separation early in the third when left winger Marcus Foligno got his first goal of the season -- the second Sabres player to do so on the night -- firing a shot that went past the glove of Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who lost for the first time this season. The Lightning had to pull their goalie late for the eighth time this season, and Buffalo scored an empty-net goal from defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen -- with an assist to goalie Chad Johnson -- with 36 seconds left for the final score.

Johnson recorded 27 saves in improving to 3-6 on the season, the only goal he allowed coming on a power play in the second period. The Lightning continue a three-game homestand Thursday against the Calgary Flames, while Buffalo stays in Florida, playing the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Buffalo came out as the aggressors early, outshooting the Lightning 11-5 in the opening period.

The Sabres converted their only power play of the first, getting a goal from Eichel -- his sixth in 15 games -- to beat Vasilevskiy with 14:03 left in the period. The Lightning managed only five shots despite having two power plays in the first.

Tampa Bay got a spark early in the second, getting a power play 26 seconds in and converting 26 seconds later on a one-timer from center Steven Stamkos for his eighth goal of the season. Stamkos accepted a crossing pass from right winger Nikita Kucherov, who picked up his fourth assist.

“Teams go through funks like this,” Stamkos said. “You have to stop it before it gets too big and before you dig yourself too big a hole. I believe in this group and I think everyone does. Obviously we’ve had a lot of success and expectations were to pick up right where we left off. Sometimes you need a reality check ... there’s no more room for error.”

The momentum was short-lived, however, as the Sabres took the lead back 48 seconds later when defenseman Cody Franson fired a long shot past Vasilevskiy for his first goal of the year, with Eichel and center Tyler Ennis getting assists.

“You kind of know what they’re bringing and they know what we’re bringing,” Franson said. “This was a huge game to go out on a good note of deserving this one. They’re a hell of a team and it’s good to come into their barn and win.”

That score would hold up for the rest of the second, with the Lightning outshooting the Sabres 13-8 but getting only the one goal out of three power-play opportunities. Johnson played well, with 17 saves entering the third.

NOTES: The Lightning played for the first time since losing LW Ondrej Palat to a lower-body injury that will sideline him for 3-to-5 weeks. Tampa Bay called up RW Mike Blunden from Syracuse. Blunden and D Nikita Nesterov, another recent call-up, were healthy scratches Tuesday. ... Buffalo D Mike Weber and C Tim Schaller were healthy scratches. ... A quirk in the scheduling has the two teams playing four times in the first 15 games. Tampa Bay came in 10-1-1 in its last 12 games against the Sabres, including seven straight wins and four straight at home. ... The Lightning have been shut out three times in their first 17 games after being blanked only once last season.