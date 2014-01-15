Preview: Sabres at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs attempt to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the Buffalo Sabres in the finale of their five-game season series on Wednesday. Toronto ended a four-game slide with a shootout victory over New Jersey on Sunday before edging the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins in Boston two nights later. Tyler Bozak scored two goals and set up another while Phil Kessel collected three assists against his former team as the Maple Leafs defeated Boston for just the second time in 13 meetings.

Buffalo had its eight-game home point streak snapped Tuesday as it dropped a 4-3 decision to Philadelphia. Cody Hodgson, Matt D‘Agostini and captain Steve Ott combined for two goals and four assists as the Sabres held a 2-1 lead midway through the third period, but the Flyers scored three times in the final 6:32, with Vincent Lecavalier snapping a tie with 14.8 seconds remaining. Buffalo and Toronto split their first four meetings, with each club earning five points.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE SABRES (13-27-5): Jhonas Enroth took the loss Tuesday, extending his winless streak to 10 starts. The 25-year-old Swede is 0-7-3 since defeating Florida on Oct. 25 for his only win of the season. Hodgson, who leads Buffalo with 22 points and needs one to reach 100 for his career, has recorded a goal and two assists in two games since returning from an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (23-20-5): Toronto has won three in a row three times this season, most recently from Dec. 27-Jan. 1. Bozak has picked up right where he left off before his oblique injury. The 27-year-old recorded a goal and four assists in his last four games prior to getting hurt and has collected five tallies and six assists in eight contests since returning.

OVERTIME

1. Buffalo G Ryan Miller has allowed only six goals in his last four starts.

2. The home team has won each of the last six games in the all-time series.

3. Sabres D Tyler Myers is expected back in the lineup after serving his three-game suspension for a hit to the head of New Jersey’s Dainius Zubrus on Jan. 4.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Sabres 2