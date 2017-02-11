When the 2016-17 schedule was released, few people would have circled Saturday's game between the Buffalo Sabres and host Toronto Maple Leafs as relevant to the playoff picture. But with Toronto third in the Atlantic Division and Buffalo six points out of a wild-card spot in the tightly-packed Eastern Conference, the two or three points up for grabs are crucial toward each team's postseason pursuit.

The Maple Leafs are 2-3-2 in their last seven games following Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to St. Louis, prompting Toronto coach Mike Babcock to tell reporters: "In the end, it was a good point. I would’ve liked two, as would anyone who came (to the Air Canada Centre), but I liked the kind of game it was, instead of us racing to 10 (goals).'' The Sabres are 2-4-1 in their last seven after Thursday's 5-2 setback to Anaheim as Buffalo couldn't sustain the momentum of Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over San Jose in a game it trailed 4-1 in the third period. As the March 1 trade deadline approaches, the Maple Leafs could look for help on defense while the Sabres might wind up being sellers if they don't get any closer to a playoff spot. Toronto won the first two of five meetings this season 2-1 on Nov. 3 behind two goals from rookie Mitch Marner and 4-3 on Jan. 17 with goaltender Frederik Andersen winning both games.

ABOUT THE SABRES (22-22-10): Kyle Okposo leads the team with 17 goals and 35 points while riding a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists). Evander Kane is the second-leading goal scorer with 16, but could be Buffalo's biggest chip at the bargaining table should the Sabres fall out of playoff contention. Jack Eichel scored his 13th goal Thursday but Buffalo lost for the first time in regulation this season when Eichel or Ryan O'Reilly (11 goals, 34 points) scores.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (25-17-11): Marner (14 goals) had a five-game point streak (three goals, four assists) snapped Thursday and leads Toronto with 46 points while Auston Matthews (44 points) leads all NHL rookies with 25 tallies after scoring twice in the last three contests. James van Riemsdyk (19 goals, 43 points) plays his 500th career game Saturday as he tries to snap a three-game pointless streak. Andersen (22-11-10, 2.79 goals-against average, .915 save percentage), who is 1-2-2 with an .864 SP in his last five starts, tries for his 100th career victory Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. The Sabres and Maple Leafs boast the second- and third-best power plays, respectively, with Buffalo 3-for-5 in its last two games and Toronto 3-for-19 in its past eight.

2. The Sabres are the league's worst penalty-killers, allowing four power-play goals in 11 chances over the last three games, while the Maple Leafs are No. 8 and one of three teams in the top 10 in both special-team units (St. Louis, Washington).

3. Buffalo, which lost 14 of its last 17 contests in Toronto, is 4-0 this season in the next game after losing by three or more goals at home.

PREDICTION: Sabres 3, Maple Leafs 2