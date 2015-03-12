Bozak comes through late as Leafs edge Sabres

TORONTO -- Center Tyler Bozak said his Toronto Maple Leafs were embarrassed by the effort through two periods Wednesday night. The Buffalo Sabres out-shot Toronto by a 20-12 margin after 40 minutes while leading 3-2 heading into the third.

Bozak responded to tie the game in the final period and added the shootout winner as Toronto edged the Sabres 4-3 at Air Canada Centre.

Bozak beat Sabres goaltender Anders Lindback high to the glove side in the first round of the shootout for the winner.

The 28-year-old tied the game on a power play in the third period with Buffalo defenseman Mike Weber serving a delay-of-game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass. Bozak re-directed a shot from right winger Phil Kessel for his 19th of the season at 16:35 of the third.

“Phil shot it and I was lucky enough to get a stick on it,” said Bozak. “Obviously it’s nice. (Goals are) hard to come by right now. Feels good and it’s nice to get one before our Canadian road trip here.”

Lindback made 31 saves in the loss while Maple Leafs’ starter Jonathan Bernier stopped 30 shots for his 20th win of the season.

When asked what changed between periods, Maple Leafs’ interim head coach Peter Horachek was to the point.

”Yelling? You want them to find ways to win games,“ he said. ”That’s the positive you can take out of it. We weren’t playing hard. We weren’t doing the things we needed to. ... I thought there were a lot of guys that weren’t playing the way we needed to.

“We weren’t happy with that, but the game’s still there.”

Sabres’ coach Ted Nolan expected a push back from the Maple Leafs in the third.

“They’ve got a very skilled team on the other side,” said Nolan. “We’re limited on what we can do out there and the guys who played hard, played hard and that’s all we can ask for. I‘m proud of the way the group worked.”

Buffalo’s top line of center Johan Larsson between wingers Matt Moulson and Tyler Ennis accounted for the Sabres’ offense in the loss. All three players had a goal and two assists.

Maple Leafs’ right winger Brandon Kozun and center Leo Komarov had the other Toronto goals in regulation.

Toronto (27-35-6) won two of seven games and is just 5-18-3 since Jan. 12, but is 11-1-0 in its last 12 home games against Buffalo.

With the loss, the Sabres (19-42-6) picked up just one of a possible 10 points on their five-game road trip.

Larsson opened the scoring with his third of the season, capitalizing on Toronto defenseman Dion Phaneuf’s turnover at 6:52 of the first period.

Kozun got the Leafs on the board at 14:09 of the first, one-timing center Joakim Lindstrom’s pass for his second goal of the season. The goal was his first since Feb. 20.

Komarov gave Toronto a 2-1 lead 21-seconds later, putting a feed from left winger David Booth past Lindback for his seventh of the season.

Ennis tied it at 2 with his 17th of the season at 16:02 of the opening period, one timing a Moulson feed off a poor clearing attempt by Maple Leafs’ left winger Joffrey Lupul.

Moulson tapped home a Larsson backhand feed for his 10th of the season, giving the Sabres a 3-2 lead at 11:50 of the second period.

Lupul, who played the final 1:32 of the second period, was benched to start the third and did not see the ice until the 7:51 mark of the final frame.

”I think that Joffrey turned the puck over a few times and he let the guy go on the back check going back to the net, gave him a chance,“ said Horachek. ”The guy could’ve scored, he basically shot it wide and hit the side of the net.

“There was two, three, four things that I didn’t think was up to his standards. Tonight, I didn’t think that he was on top of his game.”

NOTES: Leafs D Andrew MacWilliam was recalled on an emergency basis Wednesday and made his NHL debut. ... Sabres LW Jerry D‘Amigo, who was a sixth-round pick of the Leafs, played his first NHL game against Toronto. ... Leafs C Nazem Kadri was a healthy scratch for a second straight game Wednesday. The club announced he will also miss Friday’s game in Calgary as punishment for missing a team meeting earlier in the week. ... Buffalo has scored one or fewer goals in 32 games this season. The NHL record for games scoring one or fewer goals is 36.