Maple Leafs continue to roll with win over Sabres

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have the worst record in the National Hockey League, but you wouldn’t know that by the way they are playing of late.

With their 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres Saturday night in front of a crowd of 18,829 at the Air Canada Centre, the Leafs have three wins in their last four games.

While they raised their record to 25-35-11 and increased their point total to 61, that is still the fewest of the 30 teams in the NHL. The Sabres, who had the worst record in the NHL last year, dropped to 29-34-10, seven points ahead of the Leafs. Buffalo has nine games remaining on the season, the Leafs have 11.

Defenseman Connor Carrick, acquired by the Leafs in the trade that sent forward Daniel Winnik to Washington in late February, scored the game winner at 6:56 of the third period. Leafs flashy rookie center William Nylander, defensemen Martin Marincin and left winger Milan Michalek had the other Leafs’ goals. Marincin’s goal was his first of the season and first as a Maple Leaf. Michalek, acquired by the Leafs in the blockbuster deal that sent defenseman Dion Phaneuf to Ottawa, had his first goal as a Leaf. Nylander had two points, his first multi-point game as a Leaf. In 11 games since called up by the Leafs from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, he has three goals and three assists.

Rookie goalie Garret Sparks raised his record to 5-4-1 on the season.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Sabres 31-21. The Sabres had beaten the Leafs in their other two games this season, both decided on shootouts.

Sabres captain Brian Gionta scored Buffalo’s lone marker. He opened the scoring at 4:31 of the opening period with one of only three shots on the Leafs’ goal.

“I thought our kids were good tonight,” Leaf coach Mike Babcock said. “We played well.”

Carrick felt good about his game and the Leafs’ play overall.

“You want guys playing with energy, you want guys playing with confidence and making plays and trying to do things,” Carrick said. “It’s fun to be a part of when other guys are doing that. It’s kind of like a silent vote of confidence for every other guy when you see a young guy carrying his weight in the game.”

Nylander, whom the Leafs drafted eighth overall in 2014, said he feels his game is coming together at the NHL level after dominating in the AHL.

“You start to find certain areas of the ice where you can make certain plays,” he said. “It’s coming and it’s getting there.”

The Sabres were missing rookie center Jack Eichel, who was sidelined with the flu. Eichel leads the Sabres in goals with 22 and his second overall in points with 49.

Sabres winger Marcus Foligno, who assisted on Gionta’s goal, acknowledged his team may have sagged in the third having played the night before at home, beating Ottawa 3-1.

“Back to back in this league is tough enough, but you’ve got to find ways to win and bring something every night,” Foligno said. “They were definitely the hungrier team. They were smart with their puck placement. The physicality wasn’t there for the most part in the game and the forecheck was really off. Jack is a heck of a player and obviously a focal point of this group and with a guy like that you can do a lot of things individually that can make a lot of chances out there and goals.”

Goalie Chad Johnson said the Sabres didn’t have the jump needed to compete.

“They came out really strong. They are a fast team and we were sort of back on our heels most of the game,” he said. “We just didn’t seem to have that energy. It was sort of tough game for us. We just couldn’t get a lot going.”

NOTES: The Maple Leafs recalled C Frederik Gauthier and LW Josh Leivo from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. Gauthier was selected 21st overall by the Leafs in the 2013 National Hockey League Draft. Gauthier became the 11th player to make his NHL debut with the Leafs this season. ... Leafs C Peter Holland (upper body) and LW Leo Komarov (lower body) were scratched from the lineup. C Brooks Laich missed the game due to personal reasons. ... Leafs C Tyler Bozak, who has missed 17 games with a concussion, is nearing a return to the lineup. ... Rookie C Jack Eichel had played in all of the Sabres’ games prior to being scratched against the Leafs. ...The Sabers recalled C Dan Catenacci from Rochester of the AHL. ... Sabres G Robin Lehner missed his second consecutive game because of a recurring high ankle sprain.