Preview: Sabres at Oilers

Connor McDavid looks to continue his sizzling start to the season when his unbeaten Edmonton Oilers host the injury-plagued Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. The 19-year-old captain recorded three goals and three assists as the Oilers scored 12 times while posting a pair of victories against provincial rival Calgary to open the campaign.

“That’s why he got the 'C',” Edmonton goaltender Cam Talbot told reporters of McDavid. “Everyone asked if he was too young, if he was ready to be a leader, but what he’s displayed over the course of the first two games here, it was obviously the right choice.” Buffalo begins a four-game road trip, which starts with three in Western Canada, without two of its productive young forwards. Evander Kane (cracked ribs) and Jack Eichel (high ankle sprain) are out indefinitely, but the Sabres are expected to get big-ticket offseason acquisition Kyle Okposo back up front after he missed Thursday’s loss to Montreal. “My knee was about the size of a beach ball,” Okposo told reporters. “It could have been worse. I’m happy that I’m skating on it and everything is going well.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, MSG (Buffalo), Sportsnet (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE SABRES (0-1-0): Okposo reportedly skated with Ryan O’Reilly and Sam Reinhart on the top line at a recent practice, while Johan Larsson was between Marcus Foligno and captain Brian Gionta. Matt Moulson scored Buffalo’s only goal in the 4-1 loss to Montreal at home after suffering through a rough season in which he managed just eight tallies over 81 contests. The Sabres also may get top-four defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (lower body) back in the lineup Sunday and recalled 21-year-old forward Nick Baptiste, who could make his NHL debut.

ABOUT THE OILERS (2-0-0): While Edmonton has been explosive on offense with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combining for 10 points, it still has allowed seven goals and 76 shots in the first two contests. Talbot won both games for the Oilers while Kris Russell (three assists, plus-3 rating) and Adam Larsson (one, plus-2) have provided instant production after being added to the blue line in the offseason. Jordan Eberle registered a pair of goals and an assist in the first two games, but center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was kept off the scoresheet.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton D Brandon Davidson is out indefinitely after suffering an upper-body injury in the season opener.

2. Buffalo D Rasmus Ristolainen, who signed a six-year contract just before the season, registered a team-high five shots versus Montreal.

3. The Oilers won both meetings last season, including a 4-2 triumph at home.

PREDICTION: Oilers 6, Sabres 3