Oilers defeat Sabres to extend winning streak

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Edmonton Oilers won their third game in a row, a 4-2 decision over the Buffalo Sabres. Taylor Hall and Teddy Purcell each had a goal and an assist, and goalie Anders Nilsson, who has started every game during the Oilers winning streak, made 32 saves. Nilsson is now 8-7-1 on a team that, at 11-15-2, is four games under .500.

“It’s nice to win three in a row at home,” said Hall. “That’s a big boost for our group. You look at the standings and we are getting closer and closer to where we want to be. As we start getting bodies back it’s important for us to stay in it.”

The Sabres entered the third trailing by two goals and outshot the Oilers 16-6, but Nilsson shut the door.

Sabres rookie center Jack Eichel’s backhanded effort put the Sabres ahead 1-0 just 6:58 into the game.

Nilsson wasn’t happy with that one.

“I definitely wanted to have the first goal back, but it was nice to see how the team responded and how we bounced back and scored three unanswered goals,” he said.

Eichel was even more unhappy about his team’s play after the opening goal.

“We just turned too many pucks over,” he said. “We were feeding their transition. A lot of times it comes down to making plays, and we didn’t make them. Turn-ups, forwards weren’t supporting the D well enough, you know we missed a lot of passes that were easy that we should make.”

Less than three minutes later after Eichel’s goal, Edmonton tied it. On a delayed Sabres penalty, Hall floated a shot toward the net that deflected off Purcell. The tip gave Sabres goalie Chad Johnson no chance.

At 16:06, right winger Jordan Eberle gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead, converting a nifty pass from center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. From behind the red line, Nugent-Hopkins slid the puck between the legs of Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian and found the tape of Eberle’s stick.

With just 1:05 left in the first, and the Oilers on the power play, Hall extended the lead to 3-1, banging the puck into an open net after a pass from Purcell banged off a couple of bodies on front of the goal.

The Sabres cut the deficit to one at 13:22 of the second. With Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba in the box, center Ryan O‘Reilly’s backhand found the top corner of the goal. Earlier in that power play, Oilers center Anton Lander had a golden chance for a shorthanded marker, but his effort was denied thanks to Johnson’s glove.

The Oilers went up 4-2 with 2:17 left in the second. Left winger Luke Gazdic was shoved toward the net by Bogosian during a goalmouth scramble. Gazdic’s momentum carried the puck in the goal; the play was reviewed and the goal stood. Buffalo coach Dan Bylsma challenged the play that was already reviewed and, unsurprisingly, the goal still stood. It was Gazdic’s first point of the season.

“They made me sweat for it a little bit there,” said Gazdic. “I wasn’t sure what happened, I just drove the net. I didn’t think I kicked it but I wasn’t sure the goalie got pushed on.”

Bylsma admitted after the game that his decision to challenge a call that had already been verified by video review was a shot in the dark. The first review determined that Gazdic had not put the puck in with a distinct kicking motion. Bylsma took a chance and hoped the officials would see goalie interference when they looked at it again.

“There was a guy poking at him (Johnson) at the side of the net three or four times and it affected the goalie and, at that point in time, with 22 minutes left in the game, I didn’t feel great about the challenge but I wanted to take a stab at it.”

NOTES: The Sabres called up C Cal O‘Reilly from their AHL affiliate in Rochester, N.Y. on Saturday. He is the brother of Buffalo C Ryan O‘Reilly. Cal O‘Reilly was a healthy scratch Sunday. ... The Oilers swept the season series with the Sabres in 2014-15, winning both games by 3-2 counts. ... Oilers LW Benoit Pouliot (lower body) and D Andrew Ference (undisclosed) were the latest additions to injured reserve, joining C Connor McDavid (broken clavicle), LW Rob Klinkhammer (undisclosed) and RW Nail Yakupov (ankle). ... The Oilers called up LW Ryan Hamilton from their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., to fill Pouliot’s roster spot. Hamilton was scratched along with D Mark Fayne. ... Sabres D Mark Pysyk (lower body), C Cody McCormick (blood clot), G Robin Lehner (ankle), C Tyler Ennis (upper body) are on injured reserve. Sabres D Mike Weber was out with a knee injury.