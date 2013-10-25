Preview: Sabres at Panthers

Mired in a three-game losing streak and winless in their first seven home games, the Buffalo Sabres are quickly losing control of their season. Buffalo visits the lowly Florida Panthers on Friday in what might be its best opportunity to gain some traction in the Atlantic Division. The Sabres’ lone victory, a 4-3 shootout win on the road over the New York Islanders, is the only game in which they scored more than two goals in regulation.

The Panthers have not fared much better, allowing a division-worst 35 goals in their first 10 games. Making matters worse, Florida lost veteran netminder Tim Thomas to a minor leg ailment - the second injury he’s suffered in the first month of the season. One positive for the Panthers is the play of rookie Aleksander Barkov, who has seven points in his first 10 NHL games - trailing only captain Tomas Fleischmann for the team scoring lead.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), FSN (Florida)

ABOUT THE SABRES (1-9-1): John Scott was suspended indefinitely, pending an in-person hearing, for hitting Boston Bruins forward Loui Eriksson in the head during Wednesday’s game. Buffalo is starting to develop a reputation considering the team already has Patrick Kaleta serving a 10-game suspension for a similar head hit. The dirty play is distracting from the team’s lack of offense - the Sabres have scored just 15 goals over their first 11 contests.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (3-6-1): Florida recalled goaltender Scott Clemmensen from the American Hockey League to replace Thomas. Young netminder Jacob Markstrom - long pegged as the team’s future starter - is struggling to start the season, with a .884 save percentage in just over 300 minutes of action. It’s unlikely that Clemmensen will provide much relief in Florida’s crease, so if Markstrom continues to struggle, Florida will need Thomas to remain healthy in order to make an impact.

OVERTIME

1. Sabres LW Thomas Vanek, who has three tallies on a team-leading 39 shots, scored 11 goals (and 23 points) in his first 11 games last season.

2. Florida is a dismal 4-for-35 on the power play, which is slightly better than Buffalo (4-for-38).

3. Four of the last five meetings between the Sabres and Panthers have gone past regulation.

PREDICTION: Panthers 4, Sabres 3