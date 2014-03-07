Preview: Sabres at Panthers

Roberto Luongo begins his second tour of duty with Florida on Friday as the Panthers host the Buffalo Sabres in a battle between two of the league’s three worst teams. Luongo was re-acquired on Tuesday by Florida, where he spent five seasons before being traded to Vancouver in June 2006. The 34-year-old posted a 19-16-6 record with three shutouts and a 2.38 goals-against average in 42 contests this season before creating a stir for being relegated to backup duty against Ottawa in the Heritage Classic on Sunday, which put the wheels in motion for the deal.

The Panthers, who are 28th in the NHL with 53 points, suffered its fifth loss in six games Tuesday as it dropped a 4-1 decision at Boston. Buffalo, which occupies the league basement with 46 points, defeated Tampa Bay on the road Thursday for its fourth win in five games since returning from the Olympic break. The road team won each of the first three contests in the four-game season series, with the Sabres posting a 3-1 triumph at Florida on Oct. 25.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), FSN (Florida)

ABOUT THE SABRES (19-35-8): Torrey Mitchell made his debut with Buffalo in Thursday’s win over Tampa Bay after being acquired from Minnesota in the deal for Matt Moulson a day earlier. Mitchell blocked two shots and committed a penalty in 13:24 of ice time. Michal Neuvirth, who came over from Washington on Wednesday as part of the trade for Jaroslav Halak, dressed as Jhonas Enroth’s backup.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (23-32-7): After several years of turmoil in Vancouver, Luongo views returning to Florida as a breath of fresh air. “It’s going to be fun,” he told the team’s website. “It’s been a long time since I’ve played as a Panther here, so I‘m excited to play in front of the crowd.” Luongo enjoyed his best season with the Panthers in 2005-06, when he went 35-30-9 with four shutouts and a 2.97 GAA.

OVERTIME

1. Veteran G Dan Ellis is expected to back up Luongo after being acquired from Dallas for G Tim Thomas on Wednesday. Scott Clemmensen was assigned to San Antonio of the American Hockey League after the trade.

2. Buffalo C Cory Conacher was a healthy scratch Thursday, one day after being claimed off waivers from Ottawa.

3. Florida C Vincent Trocheck could make his NHL debut Friday after being recalled from San Antonio. The 20-year-old has recorded a team-leading 41 points for the Rampage this season.

PREDICTION: Panthers 3, Sabres 2