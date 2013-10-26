Sabres 3, Panthers 1: Backup netminder Jhonas Enroth made a career-high 44 saves to lift visiting Buffalo to its second victory.

Steve Ott snapped a 1-1 tie in the third period with this first goal of the season and rookie defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen scored his first career NHL goal. Cody Hodgson added an empty-net tally for the Sabres, who ended a three-game losing streak.

Jesse Winchester scored in the first period for Florida, which fell to 2-3-1 at home despite outshooting Buffalo 18-4 in the first period and 45-21 overall. Jacob Markstrom stopped 18 shots.

Winchester opened the scoring 13:58 into the first period by tipping in a centering pass from Sean Bergenheim, who made his season debut. Ristolainen fired a wrist shot through traffic 13:32 into the second to tie the game.

Ott tipped defenseman Christian Ehrhoff’s point shot around Markstrom with 7:18 remaining in the third to put the Sabres ahead. Hodgson’s empty-netter iced the contest with 47 seconds remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Sabres dressed C Mikhail Grigorenko, C Zemgus Girgensons, D Nikita Zadorov and Ristolainen on Friday, marking the first time in 17 years an NHL team has dressed four teenagers in one game. … Buffalo has been outshot 166-87 in the first period this season. … Sabres C Cody McCormick ended up fighting Panthers D Erik Gudbranson when the former went to collect the puck on Ristolainen’s first career goal.