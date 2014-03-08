(Updated: UPDATING: Adding shutout information in second graph)

Panthers 2, Sabres 0: Roberto Luongo made a triumphant return to the Sunshine State, turning aside 25 shots to register his 66th career shutout and lift host Florida to victory.

Luongo, making his first start for the Panthers in nearly eight years after being acquired from Vancouver on Wednesday, preserved his fourth shutout of the season by making 12 saves in the third period. Luongo recorded his 27th shutout with Florida - the first 26 coming when he played for the team for five seasons from 2000-06. He also moved into a tie with Hall-of-Famer Patrick Roy for 14th all-time with his 66th shutout.

Jesse Winchester and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov scored power-play goals as the Panthers won for only the third time in 11 games and posted their first shutout victory of the season.

Buffalo lost for the second time in six games despite a 42-save performance by Michal Neuvirth, who was making his debut with the Sabres after coming over from Washington at the trade deadline. Neuvirth turned aside 29 shots in the first two periods and denied Sean Bergenheim on a penalty shot to keep the Sabres within one goal despite getting outshot 30-13.

Winchester provided Luongo with the only goal he would need at 11:11 of the first period, accepting a turnaround pass from Scottie Upshall and beating Neuvirth from the slot. Kulilov provided an insurance tally just over four minutes into the third, corralling a puck along the left boards, skating to the middle and drilling a shot past Neuvirth for his seventh goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Luongo made his first start for Florida since April 18, 2006. ... Sabres Fs Zemgus Girgensons, Chris Stewart and Torrey Mitchell all sat out with lower-body injuries sustained in Wednesday’s win at Tampa Bay. ... Florida produced two power-play goals for only the third time this season and first since Dec. 3 against Ottawa.