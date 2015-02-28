Panthers 5, Sabres 3: Scottie Upshall scored to snap a tie with 5:58 remaining in the third period as host Florida won in Jaromir Jagr’s debut.

Brandon Pirri scored twice on the power play 83 seconds apart, Derek MacKenzie had a goal and an assist and Nick Bjugstad added his team-leading 23rd tally for the Panthers, who snapped a four-game winless skid (0-3-1). Former Sabre Brad Boyes and Jussi Jokinen each had three assists and Brian Campbell set up two goals against his former team as Florida posted a 4-0-1 mark versus its Atlantic Division rival this season.

Cody Hodgson collected a goal and an assist and Torrey Mitchell scored for the third time in two contests for Buffalo, which saw its two-game winning streak come to an end. Defenseman Andrej Meszaros scored for the second straight contest and Michal Neuvirth finished with 42 saves in defeat.

The Panthers held a decisive 19-4 edge in shots in the second, and capped the session as Bjugstad swept home a loose puck on the doorstep to give his team a 3-2 lead with 1:29 left. Mitchell scored from the left circle to forge a tie at 12:54 of the third, but MacKenzie wired a sharp pass from the right corner that Upshall deposited past Neuvirth to give Florida a 4-3 advantage.

After recording two goals in his first 56 contests, Hodgson netted his second in three games by one-timing a shot from the top of the left circle past Roberto Luongo (11 saves) to open the scoring 2:57 into the first period. Meszaros’ wrist shot from well above the left circle doubled the advantage 4:21 later, but Pirri converted a 5-on-3 power play with a one-timer from the right circle at 12:01 before leveling the contest from nearly the same spot shortly thereafter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Acquired from New Jersey for a pair of draft picks on Thursday, Jagr was held off the scoresheet for a career-high ninth straight game. The 43-year-old mustered three shots on goal while playing for his eighth NHL team. ... Florida acquired LW Dany Heatley and a third-round pick in this year’s draft from Anaheim for LW Tomas Fleischmann prior to the game. ... Pirri was activated from injured reserve prior to the contest after missing nine games due to a shoulder injury sustained during the Panthers’ 6-2 triumph over the Ducks on Feb. 10. Florida placed C Dave Bolland on injured reserve on Saturday as well. ... Buffalo C Tyler Ennis sat out with a lower-body, but D Nikita Zadorov returned to the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch in three straight contests.