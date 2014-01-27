Preview: Sabres at Penguins

The Buffalo Sabres attempt to post back-to-back victories for the first time in over a month when they visit the Eastern Conference-leading Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. Buffalo is looking to win consecutive games for the first time since defeating Winnipeg and Boston at home on Dec. 17 and 19, respectively. The Sabres snapped a five-game winless streak (0-3-2) with a 5-2 triumph at Columbus on Saturday as defenseman Christian Ehrhoff scored a goal and set up two others while Cody Hodgson added a tally and an assist.

Pittsburgh hopes to avoid dropping two straight contests for the first time since suffering a one-goal loss at Montreal on Nov. 23 and falling in overtime at Boston two days later. The high-octane offense of the Penguins was shut down Saturday, when the club was blanked 3-0 at Dallas. The Sabres and Penguins haven’t met since Oct. 5, when Pittsburgh skated to a 4-1 home victory.

ABOUT THE SABRES (14-29-7): Hodgson has come back strong from a hand injury, registering four goals and four assists in seven games. The 23-year-old center recorded only a goal and two assists in 11 contests prior to getting hurt. Buffalo could be without Ville Leino and Drew Stafford as both suffered upper-body injuries in Saturday’s victory.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (36-14-2): Pittsburgh has split its last four contests, with offense being a huge factor in the results. The Penguins scored a total of 11 goals in the victories but just one in the losses. Captain Sidney Crosby has been kept off the scoresheet in consecutive games only once this season, failing to notch a point in road contests against the New York Rangers and St. Louis on Nov. 6 and 9, respectively.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh has won 14 of its last 15 home games.

2. Sabres G Ryan Miller has won two straight against Pittsburgh, allowing only three goals on 62 shots.

3. Crosby enters Monday with a 15-game point streak versus Buffalo during which he has collected nine goals and 15 assists.

PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Sabres 2