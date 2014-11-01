Preview: Sabres at Penguins

On paper, the Pittsburgh Penguins should be in for an easy night when they conclude their three-game homestand against the offensively challenged Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Pittsburgh saw its winning streak reach three games Thursday, when it posted a 3-0 triumph over Los Angeles. Chris Kunitz scored two goals and set up the other while Marc-Andre Fleury made 36 saves en route to his second shutout in six days.

While the Penguins have outscored their opponents 14-3 during their current run, the Sabres have yet to hit the 14-goal mark for the season, netting a total of 12 non-shootout tallies in 11 games. Buffalo, which has scored more than two goals just once and been blanked four times, dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to Boston on Thursday. Drew Stafford and Tyler Ennis each recorded a goal and an assist as the Sabres built a 2-1 lead, but Brad Marchand scored with 5 1/2 minutes left in the third period and again 1:20 into the extra session to hand Buffalo its sixth loss in seven games (1-5-1).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN1, MSG (Buffalo), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE SABRES (2-8-1): Sam Reinhart’s time in Buffalo this season is over as the team assigned the center to Kootenay of the Western Hockey League on Friday. The 18-year-old, who was drafted second overall in June, notched one assist and two penalty minutes in nine games with the Sabres. “(He‘s) not strong or heavy enough yet,” general manager Tim Murray told the team’s web site. “It’s about patience. It’s about doing the right thing, and I believe this is the right thing.”

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (6-2-1): Despite missing training camp with an undisclosed injury, Evgeni Malkin is off to quite a start this season. The former Hart Trophy winner has begun the campaign with a nine-game point streak, collecting four goals - all on the power play - and eight assists during the run. “I just do my job,” said the 28-year-old Russian, who also gave credit to his linemates. “We have a great line with (Pascal Dupuis) and (Blake) Comeau. We try to use each other.”

OVERTIME

1. Malkin set up Kunitz’s first goal Thursday for his 400th career assist.

2. Pittsburgh has won 11 of its last 15 meetings with Buffalo, sweeping the three-game series last season by a cumulative 12-2 score.

3. Jhonas Enroth is expected to start in goal for the Sabres.

PREDICTION: Penguins 7, Sabres 1