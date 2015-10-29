Preview: Sabres at Penguins

Dan Bylsma is approximately 16 months removed since being fired as coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bylsma will return to the familiar confines of the Consol Energy Center on Thursday when his visiting Buffalo Sabres face the team with which he spent 5 1/2 seasons.

“Walking down the hallway and going right and not left, and also stepping into the arena and being on the other bench. I thought about both those things,” Bylsma told NHL.com of his impending return. “Those are emotional things for me and things I’ve thought about. But once the puck drops, it’s not going to be a big deal.” While Bylsma enjoyed seeing a high-octane offense during Pittsburgh’s run to the Stanley Cup in 2009, the current Penguins rank 29th (read: second-worst) with just 16 goals despite winning five of their last six games. Offseason acquisition Phil Kessel, who has three tallies in his last four contests, scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period of Pittsburgh’s 3-1 victory over Washington on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG-B (Buffalo), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE SABRES (3-6-0): Rookie Jack Eichel celebrated his 19th birthday on Wednesday, but he may receive his best present in the form of a learning experience the following night when he faces Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby. “I‘m looking forward to playing against him, against a guy I watched growing up a lot and looked up to, so it should be good,” the second overall pick told the Buffalo News. Eichel and Ryan O‘Reilly share the team lead in goals (three) with Tyler Ennis, who scored in Buffalo’s 4-3 loss to New Jersey on Saturday and added a highlight-reel goal three days later in the team’s 4-3 win over Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (5-4-0): After injuring himself during a goal celebration on Oct. 13, Beau Bennett kept his emotions in check following his goal early in the third period on Wednesday. Evgeni Malkin notched an assist versus the Capitals for his team-leading eighth point this season and has 37 (12 goals, 25 assists) in 30 career encounters with Buffalo. Crosby has struggled to get going in 2015-16, as the two-time Hart Trophy winner has failed to record a point in eight of nine contests.

OVERTIME

1. Buffalo G Chad Johnson has won two of his last three starts overall and emerged victorious in his lone career meeting with Pittsburgh.

2. With Penguins workhorse G Marc-Andre Fleury starting each game this season, backup Jeff Zatkoff could get the nod versus the Sabres.

3. Buffalo has scored four power-play goals in its last three games and nine in as many tilts this season.

PREDICTION: Sabres 3, Penguins 2