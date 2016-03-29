Preview: Sabres at Penguins

Captain Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing their best hockey of the season at just the right time. The white-hot Penguins vie for their ninth win in 10 outings overall and ninth straight against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday when the teams meet at Consol Energy Center.

Crosby scored his first overtime goal of the season in Sunday’s 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers to record at least one point in 14 of his last 15 contests. The two-time Hart Trophy winner has scored seven goals and set up 15 others during that stretch to help Pittsburgh move within three points of the second-place Rangers in the Metropolitan Division. Buffalo had showed improvement of late by posting a 4-1-1 mark in its previous six contests before dropping a 3-2 decision to Detroit on Monday. To add injury to insult, Evander Kane suffered an upper-body injury and coach Dan Bylsma told the Buffalo News that he doesn’t expect him to play versus Pittsburgh.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG-B (Buffalo), ROOT (Pittsburgh), Bell TV

ABOUT THE SABRES (31-35-10): Sam Reinhart has scored a goal in back-to-back contests and has three tallies and three assists in his last five outings. Defenseman Casey Nelson is making his presence felt as he followed up an assist in his NHL debut on Saturday with two more versus the Red Wings. Buffalo has struggled in the second half of back-to-back series this season, losing its last three decisions to fall to 5-7-1 in those contests.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (42-25-8): Phil Kessel was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday after collecting two goals and five assists over the weekend. “I thought his last two games may have been his best since I’ve been here,” coach Mike Sullivan told the team’s website of Kessel, who reached the 50-point plateau for the eighth straight season. Kessel has enjoyed considerable success versus the Sabres, notching an assist in Pittsburgh’s 4-3 win on Oct. 29 and scoring a goal in the 4-3 triumph on Feb. 21 to push his point total to 40 (19 goals, 21 assists) in 53 career encounters with the club.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh G Marc-Andre Fleury has won seven of his last eight starts overall and is 19-5-2 with four shutouts in his career versus Buffalo.

2. The Sabres’ last victory at Consol Energy Center was a 4-1 triumph on April 2, 2013.

3. Penguins D Kris Letang has scored two goals and set up three others in his last five games overall and had three assists in the last meeting with Buffalo.

PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Sabres 1