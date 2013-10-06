(Updated: UPDATING: Editing throughout)

Penguins 4, Sabres 1: Captain Sidney Crosby, Chuck Kobasew and Craig Adams scored for the second consecutive game as host Pittsburgh defeated Buffalo.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots but came within 4:54 of his second consecutive shutout after blanking New Jersey in the season opener Thursday. Chris Kunitz scored on a penalty shot and defenseman Matt Niskanen notched two assists for the Penguins.

Jhonas Enroth started in net and turned aside 31 shots in place of Ryan Miller, who was nursing a sore groin. Thomas Vanek scored for the Sabres, who have mustered just two goals in three games.

Crosby put Pittsburgh ahead 3:39 into the opening period, knocking in his own rebound on assists from Niskanen and Pascal Dupuis. Kobasew, who had five goals in 37 games with Colorado last season, scored just over 10 minutes later by tipping a shot by Brandon Sutter and Adams added an empty-net tally.

Aside from Vanek’s tip-in on a shot by Cody Hodgson in the third period, Buffalo’s best opportunities came during its two power plays in the second period. The Sabres failed to convert and fell to 0-for-13 with the man advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Crosby has at least one point in 15 consecutive games against Buffalo. … Pittsburgh Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen and C Russell Martin were in attendance. … Kunitz’s penalty shot was the second allowed by the Sabres this season.