FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Penguins 4, Sabres 1
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
October 6, 2013 / 2:03 AM / 4 years ago

Penguins 4, Sabres 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Editing throughout)

Penguins 4, Sabres 1: Captain Sidney Crosby, Chuck Kobasew and Craig Adams scored for the second consecutive game as host Pittsburgh defeated Buffalo.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots but came within 4:54 of his second consecutive shutout after blanking New Jersey in the season opener Thursday. Chris Kunitz scored on a penalty shot and defenseman Matt Niskanen notched two assists for the Penguins.

Jhonas Enroth started in net and turned aside 31 shots in place of Ryan Miller, who was nursing a sore groin. Thomas Vanek scored for the Sabres, who have mustered just two goals in three games.

Crosby put Pittsburgh ahead 3:39 into the opening period, knocking in his own rebound on assists from Niskanen and Pascal Dupuis. Kobasew, who had five goals in 37 games with Colorado last season, scored just over 10 minutes later by tipping a shot by Brandon Sutter and Adams added an empty-net tally.

Aside from Vanek’s tip-in on a shot by Cody Hodgson in the third period, Buffalo’s best opportunities came during its two power plays in the second period. The Sabres failed to convert and fell to 0-for-13 with the man advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Crosby has at least one point in 15 consecutive games against Buffalo. … Pittsburgh Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen and C Russell Martin were in attendance. … Kunitz’s penalty shot was the second allowed by the Sabres this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.