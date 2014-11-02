Hot Fleury, Penguins blank Sabres

PITTSBURGH -- Marc-Andre Fleury racked his brain trying to remember when he ever had a stretch like this in net.

“I don’t know. It’s been awhile. Never in the NHL,” the Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender said. “It feels good, though. It’s nice. Maybe in juniors.”

Fleury notched his third shutout in the span of four games and eight days on Saturday night, needing to make just 18 saves, and left winger Chris Kunitz scored two goals as the Penguins downed the punchless Buffalo Sabres 5-0.

It was the fourth straight win for Pittsburgh (7-2-1), which has outscored opponents 19-3 during the streak.

Fleury had a much easier time than Thursday night when he stopped 36 shots in blanking the defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings. On Oct. 25, he held the Predators scoreless on 25 shots in a game at Nashville.

The shutout Saturday was the veteran goaltender’s third of the season and 31st of his 11-year career.

“I‘m glad for him,” Penguins center Evgeni Malkin said. “I know it’s not the last one. He did a great job. He’s laughing and smiling and it’s good for him.”

Penguins coach Mike Johnston said Fleury’s shutout was not quite as easy as the numbers suggest, especially with the Sabres have four power-play opportunities.

“You can’t say enough about having a goaltender that will play like that, especially under power play pressure,” Johnston said. “They had a few good shots from the point he had to find on the power play and I thought he did a really good job around the crease.”

Kunitz registered one of three goals for the Penguins’ NHL-leading power play when he scored at 2:33 of the third period to put the Penguins ahead 4-0 with his seventh goal. The left winger also had an assist.

Malkin also tallied with a man advantage, his fifth goal, at 13:11 of the third period to close the scoring and right winger Patric Hornqvist scored on the power play, his sixth goal of the season.

The Penguins were 3 of 5 on the power play and have a season conversion percentage of 41.9 (18 of 43).

“We’ve done some good things, guys have capitalized, but you need some luck, too,” Pittsburgh center Sidney Crosby said of the power play. “We’ll try to keep riding that. It’s tough to do, but hopefully we’ll continue that momentum and build a lot of confidence.”

Left winger Blake Comeau and Kunitz scored even-strength goals for the Penguins. Crosby had three assists and Malkin added two.

Crosby has scored a point in 18 straight games against the Sabres, the longest active streak of any player against one opponent in the NHL.

Malkin has scored a point in all 10 games despite not practicing until two days left in training camp because of an undisclosed injury.

Buffalo coach Ted Nolan respects the Penguins’ offensive prowess but thought his team didn’t help itself.

“They’re the best in the league and they’ve got some of the most lethal weapons in the entire league and yet we take some penalties that are avoidable,” Nolan said.

The Sabres (2-9-1) are 0-7-1 in their last eight games and have scored 12 non-shootout goals in their 12 games this season while allowing 41. They have taken just 58 shots in their last four games, an average of 19.5 per game.

“When you don’t work and you don’t fight and you don’t compete and you don’t battle, that’s what’s going to happen,” Nolan said.

Kunitz opened the scoring at 4:26 of the first period when he tapped in a rebound of a shot by Hornqvist.

The Penguins made it 2-0 on Comeau’s goal, his third of the season, at 11:54 of the second period when he beat goaltender Jhonas Enroth high to glove side. At 16:09, Hornqvist scored.

NOTES: Penguins D Christian Ehrhoff spent the last four seasons with the Sabres and feels for his old team, which is last in the Atlantic Division. “It’s tough to see,” Ehrhoff said. “You don’t want to see a team struggle like that, but that’s just part of the game. There’s teams that are going to be at the bottom. It’s tough to watch from the outside.” ... Sabres D Tyler Myers blocked five shots. ... Penguins D Simon Despres was credited with four hits. ... Penguins D Robert Bortuzzo (upper body injury) was scratched. ... Buffalo hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday and the Penguins visit the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.