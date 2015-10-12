FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
October 12, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Robin Lehner will miss six to 10 weeks with a high-ankle sprain. Lehner left Buffalo’s 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators in the second period Thursday night. He was hunched over after he made a save against Senators forward Mark Stone and appeared to favor his left leg. Lehner skated off the ice but was helped to the bench by a trainer.“We were waiting for the MRI and waiting for a prognosis but you know with the symptoms and so forth, you had an idea what the injury was,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said Sunday. “It’s not a complete surprise to get the results and to have that be the time frame.”

RW Brian Gionta, the Buffalo Sabres captain, who has been nursing a lower body injury, practiced Sunday and could play Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
