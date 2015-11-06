Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

C Jack Eichel scored for the lone goal for the Sabres in a loss Thursday. Eichel’s goal was a beauty. The budding superstar moved away from Tampa Bay defenseman Andrej Sustr with a spin move along the left wall near the blue line before skating up ice. After some nifty stickhandling inside the left circle, Eichel snapped a hard wrist shot to the glove side for his fifth goal of the year. “I just wanted to kind of push the defense back,” Eichel said. “I think he tried to step up on me on my left side and I was able to turn him my other way and get in for a shot.”

G Linus Ullmark surrendered three goals on 11 shots in the first period and was replaced by Chad Johnson, who stopped all 10 shots he faced in a loss Thursday.

C Cody Hodgson scored late in the third period, lifting the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win over Minnesota on Thursday. Hodgson’s long-range shot was stopped by Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk, but Hodgson poked the loose puck under the goalie with 5:21 left in the third period after Dubnyk lost track of the shot. The goalie argued afterward, to no avail, that the whistle should have blown.