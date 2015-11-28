FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jack Eichel scored the game-winning goal to lead the Sabres to a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night. With the win, Buffalo (9-12-2) ended a six-game losing streak.

LW Johan Larsson was scratched Friday night. After impressing at times last year, Larsson has struggled this season. The 23-year-old forward has just three points (no goals, three assists) in 21 games.

D Mike Weber is nearing a return to the lineup after undergoing minor knee surgery, Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. Weber has been out since Nov. 7.

