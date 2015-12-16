Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

C Ryan O‘Reilly has an eight-game point streak (4-7-11) after scoring the game-tying goal with 4:14 remaining in the third period Monday. The Sabres rallied to beat the Red Wings 2-1.

G Robin Lehner’s injury status was updated by Sabres coach Dan Bylsma on Tuesday. Bylsma said Lehner is making progress from his high ankle sprain and has had several good days on the ice. Lehner, Buffalo’s starting goaltender, has been out since Buffalo’s season opener against Ottawa.

G Chad Johnson made 32 saves for Buffalo, including a save on Gustav Nyquist with 19 seconds left to preserve a 2-1 win at Detroit. The Red Wings center appeared to have an open net from the bottom of the right circle, but Johnson dived across the crease to knock Nyquist’s shot away.

LW Johan Larsson had not scored a goal in a long time, but when he finally got one, it was big. C Ryan O‘Reilly and Larsson scored 1:01 apart late in the third period to give the Sabres a 2-1, come-from-behind win over the Red Wings on Monday.