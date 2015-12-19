FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
December 19, 2015 / 11:13 PM / 2 years ago

Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Jake McCabe gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead over the Ducks with 6:25 remaining in the second period following a fine set-up by Cal O‘Reilly. The center lofted a cross-ice backhand pass to McCabe, who had plenty of open net to the short side for his third goal of the year.

G Chad Johnson set a franchise record for saves in a shutout, stopping 44 shots Thursday in a 3-0 victory against the Ducks.

LW Marcus Foligno was scratched by the Sabres for Thursday’s game against Anaheim. Foligno is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

C Cal O‘Reilly recorded an assist Thursday, his first point as a Sabre and first point in the NHL since February 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
