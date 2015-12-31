Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

Cs Jack Eichel (11 goals) and Sam Reinhart (eight) could become the second pair of Buffalo rookies to score 20 goals in the same season. Danny Gare (31) and Peter McNab (22) did it in 1974-75.

Cs Sam Reinhart (eight) and Jack Eichel (11 goals) could become the second pair of Buffalo rookies to score 20 goals in the same season. Danny Gare (31) and Peter McNab (22) did it in 1974-75.

C Zemgus Girgensons had a goal and an assist for Buffalo Wednesday.

C Tyler Ennis left the game with an upper body injury and didn’t return.