Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

C Ryan O‘Reilly scored for the Sabres in a loss Thursday. “Did a lot of things you want to do in the game,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. “In particular, the power plays in the first period, the shot volume was there, had good looks, had net fronts, had pucks lying in the crease. We had a ton of opportunities tonight, we just weren’t able to put them home.” O‘Reilly got the Sabres on the board with a power-play goal with 8:42 remaining in the third period. “We had a chance to take the game and run away with it, and we didn‘t,” O‘Reilly said.

C Tyler Ennis was scratched Thursday night. He suffered an upper-body injury in the second period of Buffalo’s 5-2 loss to Washington on Wednesday.