F Tim Schaller was recalled from the AHL’s Rochester Americans. Schaller had two assists in six games during his first recall with the team earlier this season and has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 18 games for Rochester this season.

LW Nicolas Deslauriers will miss 3-5 weeks with a lower-body injury. He suffered the injury in Buffalo’s 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.