Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

G Linus Ullmark was sent back to Rochester of the AHL on Thursday. The 22-year-old went 7-10-2 with the Sabres, posting a .915 save percentage and a 2.58 goals-against average.

G Robin Lehner had 26 saves in his return to the lineup. It was Lehner’s first game in net since suffering a high ankle sprain in Buffalo’s season opener. “To be honest, I felt pretty good,” Lehner said. “I felt like I was in position.”

C David Legwand scored for the Sabres (17-23-4), who ended a two-game winning streak. Before picking up back-to-back road wins, the Sabres had lost six consecutive games. Legwand opened the scoring with 5:23 remaining in the first period. The fourth-liner scored on a wraparound to end a goal drought that lasted 20 games.

LW Zemgus Girgensons left the game midway through the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return. Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma said that Girgensons is not expected to play Saturday against Washington.