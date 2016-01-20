FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
January 21, 2016 / 5:58 AM / 2 years ago

Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist in the Sabres’ 2-1 victory over the Coyotes on Monday. “He’s such a dynamic young player, one that’s going to be effective for a long time and grow for us and for the Buffalo Sabres,” coach Dan Bylsma said. “It’s pretty exciting.”

G Chad Johnson made 26 saves for his second victory in three days, defeating the Coyotes 2-1 Monday.

D Zach Bogosian received 17 minutes in penalties, including a game misconduct, after starting a fight with Coyotes RW Anthony Duclair just after the game ended Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.