Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

C Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist in the Sabres’ 2-1 victory over the Coyotes on Monday. “He’s such a dynamic young player, one that’s going to be effective for a long time and grow for us and for the Buffalo Sabres,” coach Dan Bylsma said. “It’s pretty exciting.”

G Chad Johnson made 26 saves for his second victory in three days, defeating the Coyotes 2-1 Monday.

D Zach Bogosian received 17 minutes in penalties, including a game misconduct, after starting a fight with Coyotes RW Anthony Duclair just after the game ended Monday.