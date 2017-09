TF Daniel Catenacci was recalled from the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League on Friday. Catenacci, 22, will be joining the Sabres for his first career recall. The Richmond Hill, Ontario, native has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 36 games for Rochester this season. In 182 career AHL games, he has 68 points (33 goals, 35 assists) and 123 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-9, 191-pound Catenacci was selected by Buffalo in the third round of the 2011 NHL draft.