#US NHL
February 13, 2016 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jack Eichel was in the lineup Thursday despite missing Wednesday’s practice for maintenance reasons.

RW Justin Bailey made his NHL debut Thursday after being called up Wednesday from American Hockey League affiliate Rochester to replace C Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), who was put on injured reserve.

C Daniel Catenacci left the game late in the third period after taking a vicious hit from defenseman Radko Gudas, who was given a five-minute penalty for charging. Buffalo coach Dan Bylsma said he didn’t have an update on Catenacci, who had his head down and did not see the hit coming from Gudas. “Left the ice clearly shaken up,” Bylsma said. “He’s currently going through testing off ice. No question it’s a head hit. He had two other guys on him and he stepped into him clearly. Don’t think there’s too much question about it.”

