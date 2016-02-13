FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2016

Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

RW Evander Kane scored twice for Buffalo in a win Friday. “We wanted to keep the crowd into it,” Kane said. “There was a lot of Montreal fans in the building, we didn’t want them leaving early. So I thought we’d give them a couple back and keep it interesting until the end.”

C Daniel Catenacci was placed on injured reserve earlier Friday after taking a hit to the head in Thursday’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sabres recalled C Philip Varone from the AHL’s Rochester Americans to fill the open roster spot. At the time of his promotion, Varone was tied for the Americans’ lead in points with 26 (12 goals, 14 assists).

