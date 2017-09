C Ryan O‘Reilly missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, but was in Friday’s lineup.

LW Evander Kane returned to the lineup after a one-game, club-imposed suspension for missing a recent practice. Kane overslept on Monday, the morning after attending the NBA All-Star Game in Toronto, and he missed Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime loss to Ottawa.

C Zemgus Girgensons missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, but was in Friday’s lineup.