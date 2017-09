G Robin Lehner made 28 saves for the Sabres on Wednesday in a 1-0 loss at Anaheim. It was his 100th career game.

RW Brian Gionta has just one goal and one assist in his past nine games while compiling a minus-2 rating. Both points came Sunday in Buffalo’s 4-3 loss to the Penguins. Gionta had a chance to score the tying goal in the third period Wednesday in a 1-0 loss to the Ducks but over-skated a motionless puck that Anaheim RW Ryan Garbutt immediately cleared.