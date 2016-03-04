FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 5, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jack Eichel was one of six goal scorers for the Sabres on Thursday. “It seems like we’ve been a little snake-bit with the goals lately,” Eichel said. “So it’s good to see guys find the back of the net.” Eichel got his 18th goal of the season. “Just trying to get pucks on the net and usually good things happen,” Eichel said. “I haven’t been scoring much lately. It’s a great screen by (Sam Reinhart).”

LW Marcus Foligno was part of a rare scoring explosion for the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night. Foligno had a highlight-reel goal late in the second period when he slid past Calgary D T.J. Brodie for a breakaway and ripped a wrist shot into the top corner of the net. He also had two assists in the 6-3 win.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.