Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

C Jack Eichel was one of six goal scorers for the Sabres on Thursday. “It seems like we’ve been a little snake-bit with the goals lately,” Eichel said. “So it’s good to see guys find the back of the net.” Eichel got his 18th goal of the season. “Just trying to get pucks on the net and usually good things happen,” Eichel said. “I haven’t been scoring much lately. It’s a great screen by (Sam Reinhart).”

LW Marcus Foligno was part of a rare scoring explosion for the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night. Foligno had a highlight-reel goal late in the second period when he slid past Calgary D T.J. Brodie for a breakaway and ripped a wrist shot into the top corner of the net. He also had two assists in the 6-3 win.