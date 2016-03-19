Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

F Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist to lead the Sabres to a 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Friday. Reinhart’s goal was his 20th of the season, making him and Jack Eichel the first Sabres rookies to each score 20 goals since the 1974-75 season. “Obviously it’s exciting to be young and produce right away but I think it says a lot about the support I’ve had,” Reinhart said. “I’ve been able to play with some pretty good players throughout this year. It says a lot about our group as well.” Reinhart was the second overall pick in 2014 while Eichel was taken second in 2015. Both players have excelled this year and have given the Sabres hope after two campaigns at the bottom of the league.

D Chad Ruhwedel was recalled by the Sabres on Friday from the AHL’s Rochester Americans. It’s Ruhwedel’s first call-up of the season.

G Robin Lehner (ankle) did not play Friday. Lehner missed the first half of the season due to a high ankle sprain and had been having some pain in recent days.

G Nathan Lieuwen was called up by the Sabres on Friday from the AHL’s Rochester Americans.

D Zach Bogosian continues to trend upward for the Sabres. Bogosian added a goal in Buffalo’s 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night, giving him 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 13 games. Bogosian has bounced back after a slow start to the year.