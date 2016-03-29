Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

LW Evander Kane left the game after the second period Monday with an upper-body injury and did not return. He is unlikely to play Tuersday.

G Robin Lehner (lower body) and C Tyler Ennis (upper body) were sidelined Monday.

C Zemgus Girgensons scored in Buffalo’s 3-2 loss to Detroit on Monday night, his first goal in 24 games. Girgensons’ last goal had come Jan. 25, when he scored twice. Girgensons has six goals on the season.

